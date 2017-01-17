Families evacuated from building in Holyoke due to fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were able to quickly control the flames at a building on Main Street in Holyoke, Tuesday night.

Holyoke Fire Dispatch told 22News the department was called to a fire at 389 Main Street. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When 22News arrived on Main Street, fire trucks were blocking the street and crews had surrounded the area, the fire was under control. The families that live in the building were brought across the street for shelter.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isais Cruz said the intersections of Cabot and Main Streets, along with Hamilton and Main Streets, were shut down while firefighters cleared the area. Traffic was being detoured.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the families effected by the fire. No other information has been available at this time, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

