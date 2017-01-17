City leaders proposing changes to Holyoke fire ordinances after deadly New Year’s Day fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss changes that could prevent future tragedies.

Most of the changes the council members will discuss are related to the city’s fire ordinances and smoke alarm requirements.

An electrical fault has been blamed for the deadly New Year’s day fire on North East Street that killed three people and left 50 more homeless.

Fire Chief John Pond said a delay between the time the fire started, and the time the 911 came in could have also contributed to the severity of the fire.

Holyoke City Councilor James Leahy has filed three ordinances to change the city’s fire requirements for residential buildings. One of those proposals would require the city to install monitored fire alarm systems in residential buildings with at least four apartments.

Another proposal would address the delay in communication that occurred on New Year’s Day. Under the proposal, companies that monitor residential buildings would have to notify the fire department immediately if they notice any communication failures. The fire chief would then be able to assign a fire watch detail to the building until the system is working properly again.

Additionally, City Councilor Gladys Lebron-Martinez is proposing a change that would require residential buildings to get inspected for health and other safety codes before being granted a permit.

Members of a local firefighters union are also expected to attend Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the issue of “brownouts.”

A brownout is when a fire truck is taken out of service due to a lack of funding or staffing. The firefighters assigned to a truck that has been browned out are usually assigned to fill a different personnel gap, which can save the city money in overtime spending.

Engine 2 was browned out and therefore not in service during the deadly New Year’s Day fire. The union is claiming that if it were in service, three more firefighters would have been there to help.

Mayor Alex Morse’s office has set up a relief fund to help the families affected by the fire. The goal is to raise $100,000 to meet their financial needs. So far, about $65,000 has been contributed.