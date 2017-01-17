Holyoke City Council discuss potential staffing issues within the fire department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a fire on New Year’s Day destroyed an apartment building and left three people dead, Holyoke City Councilor Michael Sullivan is asking the fire department for more information, but said he doesn’t blame the outcome on one engine being out of service, or “browned out.”

Councilor Sullivan said, “If the monitoring system was working correctly, a firefighter would have been there 20 minutes earlier, and this whole discussion about brown out engines would be moot”.

However, Holyoke Firefighters Union President Chad Cunningham said, while there was a delay in notification, the “browned out” engine could have played a pivotal role in rescue efforts on New Year’s Day.

Councilor Sullivan requested information on firefighter time-off requests for New Year’s Day. He said he wants all information to come to a fair conclusion.

City Councilor James Leahy wants to address both issues, proposing new requirements for notification systems in buildings with four or more units. “One is that I want to see the end of the brownouts. Right now I want to make sure that all the fire apparatus that we have is working, and is manned.”

The firefighter’s union said they would be sharing new findings about the “brown outs” at a public safety committee meeting on Thursday.

