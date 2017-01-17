CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Enjoy Fettuccine Alfredo, without feeling the guilt of breaking your diet! Personal Chef Bill Collins from ChefBill.com showed us how to make a healthier Fettuccine Alfredo.

Fettuccine Alfredo

chefbill.com

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 head of garlic, peeled and minced or pressed

8 oz evaporated milk

¾ cup light ricotta cheese

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1 pound fettuccini or linguine, cooked.

1. In a saucepan, over a medium-high heat, add the oil, and sauté the garlic, for 10-20 seconds. Don’t let it burn.

2. Add the evaporated milk, and bring to simmer. Whisk in the ricotta. Then add the parmesan. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve over cooked fettuccine or linguine.

Makes 4 servings.

Options! Before you sauté the garlic, sauté 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast or thighs, cut into ½” strips. Remove the cooked chicken from the pan, and make this recipe in the pan. You can also do this with shrimp or portabella mushrooms.