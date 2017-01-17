Hadley man arraigned on home invasion charges

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A 25-year-old man from Hadley was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court, Tuesday, on armed robbery and home invasion charges.

According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Patrick M. Bemben was charged in connection with his alleged involvement in an October 30th home invasion on South East Street in Amherst.

The judge delayed a bail decision until Wednesday at Noon. Carey said the Commonwealth wants Bemben to be held without the right to bail, while the defense wants bail be set at $25,000. She said Bemben has been held without bail at the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction since his arrest on October 30th.

The Commonwealth argued that the home invasion was planned by Bemben and his co-conspirators, who he will not name and still haven’t been caught, Carey said. They said the planning and the injuries sustained by the victims, warrant keeping Bemben in jail.

Carey said the defense argued that Bemben was under the influence of drugs during the home invasion, and is a different person now that he is drug free. If he is able to post bail, the defense said he should be required to attend the Swift River rehabilitation facility, wear a GPS monitor, and comply with other conditions.

Bemben was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit home invasion

Conspiracy to commit armed masked robbery

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Armed and masked robbery (3 counts)

Breaking and entering in a building in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony

Larceny from a building

Use of body armor during the commission of a felony