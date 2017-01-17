Got milk? Milk producers shelling out millions due to price fixing scandal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Major US Dairy Producers will be paying out $52,000,000 to settle a class action antitrust lawsuit against them about price-fixing.

Court documents show four major milk producers, who produce 70 percent of the nation’s milk, killed 500,000 cows to increase milk prices and reduce the milk supply.

It meant every time you went to the store to buy dairy products such as milk, sour cream, half and half, and yogurt, you were paying more.

“I just thought prices were going up in general for everything,” Terrie Myers said. “I pretty much bought all of that.”

There is a way to cash in if you bought milk. The website is boughtmilk.com. You can submit your claim there. You have until January 31st to sign up before the claim period ends.

Individuals may receive between $10 to $20, entities may receive between $280-$560.

Consumers who were/are residents of one of the following states may be entitled to payment from the milk price-fixing class action settlement:

Arizona

California

District of Columbia

Kansas

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

Oregon

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin