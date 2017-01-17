Eversource Energy proposing 10% increase in distribution rate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource Energy is asking state regulators to approve a 10% increase in its distribution rate for western Massachusetts power customers. In a news release sent to 22News by Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress, the company wants the increase in order to pay for upgrades to modernize the power grid.

Under the proposal, Eversource says that the average local customer would see a monthly increase of about $11.64 to their bill. The distribution rate is the portion of the bill that pays for Eversource’s distribution network. It is different from the supply rate (which has fluctuated over the last few years), which pays for the cost Eversource incurs by purchasing the electricity from generating companies.

Eversource says that they have made investments over the past five years that have improved reliability and reduced the number and duration of power outages experienced by western Massachusetts customers. The company currently has a revenue gap of $35.7 million for its western Massachusetts service area, and they are planning on further investments as part of their “Grid-Wise Performance Plan.” Under the plan, they are looking for ways to further reduce outages, study electricity storage options, and increase opportunities for electric vehicle charging.

“Customers are experiencing fewer and shorter outages as a result of our smart investments in sophisticated technology,” Craig Hallstrom, President of Massachusetts Electric Operations at Eversource, said in the release. “We’ve also worked hard to improve reliability for customers with efforts like our enhanced tree trimming programs, all while holding the line on rising costs. Now, we’re proposing to increase that commitment and utilize the latest engineering advances – including electric vehicle infrastructure and energy storage systems – to build a better future for the benefit of customers.”

If approved by the Department of Public Utilities, the rate increase would go into effect on January 1, 2018.