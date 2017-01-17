Dr. Phil – “‘My ex-husband thinks I hired a hitman to kill him'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Michelle says on her first dinner date with Tom, whom she met on a dating website in 2009, she introduced him to her five kids, and within a year she was pregnant with Tom’s baby.

Soon after that first date, they were married and six years and two kids later, Michelle and Tom are divorced with their young children stuck in the middle of a bitter custody dispute.

Tom claims Michelle tried to hire someone to kill him and refuses to let him see or have any contact with his two sons whatsoever.

Michelle denies trying to hire a hitman but admits she has kept their children from Tom because she claims he is a “dangerous narcissist” who believes he is “90 percent smarter than the rest of the human race” and has physically attacked her and their children – an accusation Tom denies.

Dr. Phil introduces the couple to Dr. John Chirban, a member of the Dr. Phil advisory board who holds a doctorate with distinction from Harvard University and is the author of Collateral Damage: Guiding and Protecting Your Child Through the Minefield of Divorce, who offers his invaluable insight on this couple’s situation and talks about his key findings from his “Children and Divorce National Survey.”

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Will these exes be able to set aside their differences for the sake of their kids? #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/slACAzoLEi — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) January 17, 2017