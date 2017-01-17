Defining moments that marked Obama’s legacy

(CNN) – When Barrack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s first black president, some hoped he would usher in a new, post-racial era in America.

After all, having a black family living in the white house for the first time was hugely symbolic, but as the president said in his farewell address, “Such a vision, however well-intended, was never realistic. Race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society.”

It soon became clear that the old wounds and old conflicts remained and that talking about them would be tough territory, even for a black man.

Just months into office the president sparking controversy after a police officer in Cambridge arrested black Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates on his front porch, “The Cambridge police acted stupidly in arresting somebody when there was already proof that they were in their own home.”

A poor choice of words, he later acknowledged, one that hurt his standing with white voters and drove home for him how much a leader’s words matter

Amid the uproar that followed, the president invited both men to the white house, an event the press dubbed the beer summit.

It was the beginning of a much larger conversation about race and policing that would last throughout his presidency.

As police shootings of unarmed black men repeatedly sent protesters into the streets, but it was the killing of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin by a neighborhood watch volunteer and its aftermath that prompted an unusually personal response from the president.

The president also striking a powerful chord after the June 2015 killing of nine worshippers at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, when he praised the amazing grace of the families of the victims and before that when he hailed civil rights icons in Selma, Alabama.

However he’s also faced criticism from some in the black community, including for his tough love message to black college graduates, “Nobody cares if you suffered some discrimination. Remember that whatever you’ve gone through, it pales in comparison to the hardships previous generations endured and they overcame them.”

In his second term, Obama has pushed for criminal justice reform and launched a mentorship program my brother’s keeper aimed at improving the lives and economic prospects of young minority men.

While he says progress is never a straight line, it’s a record that has made him and his team proud.