Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Josh Is the Man of My Dreams, Right? Trailer

The weather causes everyone to act a little weirdly in the next episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

About the next episode:

When the Santa Ana winds blow into town, they cause everyone in West Covina to act a little strangely and question their relationships and priorities Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) get to know each other better while Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) and Darryl (Pete Gardner) confront an ongoing dilemma in their friendship. Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz and Vella Lovell also star. Elisabeth Kiernan Averick wrote the episode, directed by Michael Patrick Jann (#211).

