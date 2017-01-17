Congressman John Lewis to be commencement speaker at MCLA

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A prominent civil rights figure who has been involved in a public feud with President-elect Donald Trump, has been selected to speak to graduates at a western Massachusetts college.

Georgia Congressman John Lewis will be the keynote speaker at the commencement for Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams.

In the 1960’s, Lewis was a protégé of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He served as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and was badly beaten by police during the “Bloody Sunday” attack on voting rights marchers in Selma, Alabama.

“We are delighted to welcome Rep. John Lewis as our keynote speaker at this year’s Commencement ceremony,” MCLA Board of Trustees Chair Susan Gold said. “Often called one of the most courageous people produced by the Civil Rights Movement, for his dedication to protecting human rights and securing civil liberties, John Lewis is known for the many key roles he played to end segregation in America.”

In the past week, Lewis has been at the center of controversy, after saying that he would be boycotting President-elect Trump’s inauguration. In a recent interview, Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election, claiming that he received help from Russia to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump fired back on Twitter, by saying that Lewis is all “Talk, talk, talk” and is not doing enough to help his Atlanta-based district, which is “falling apart.”

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

The president-elect later tweeted that he wanted Lewis to focus on helping him fix the “burning and crime-infested inner cities” across the country.

This is not the first time that Lewis has traveled to western Massachusetts to speak at a commencement ceremony. In 2015, he addressed graduates of Our Lady of the Elms College during their commencement at the MassMutual Center.

MCLA’s commencement will be held on May 13.