Butterscotch Hot Chocolate & Adult Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Whether you’re looking for a warm drink to come home to after a long day out in the cold, or want to spice up your date night, we’ve got some twists on the traditional hot chocolate. Claudine Gaj with the Magic Spoon shared a few of hers.

Butterscotch hot chocolate

1 1/2 cups of heavy cream

5 cups of milk

1 cup of butterscotch chips, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup of white chocolate chips

2 tablespoons of caramel sauce, plus more for garnish

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Whipped cream for topping

Sea salt1. in a medium saucepan, combine half and half, and milk.

2. let milk mixture, begin to heat up, on medium heat.

3. After about 2 minutes, add butterscotch chips, white chocolate chips, vanilla, and caramel.

4. Keep stirring mixture slowly, until all chocolate chips, and butterscotch chips have melted, and the hot chocolate is warmed up.

5. Do not bring to a boil.

6. As soon as the chips are all melted, you are good to go.

7. Pour Hot Chocolate into mugs, and top with whipped cream, caramel sauce, pinch of salt and a few butterscotch chips.

Adult Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

3 cups milk

2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

⅓ cup white chocolate chips

⅓ cup chocolate chips

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ teaspoon red food coloring

3-4 shots cake flavored vodka (depending how strong you want it)

whipped cream for topping

Instructions:

1. Heat milk, cream cheese, and white and dark chocolate chips in a medium sauce pan over medium heat whisking constantly until all ingredients are melted and mostly combined. The cream cheese may separate a little bit–the next step will fix this.

2. Transfer liquid to a blender and blend until frothy and combined. Pour back into sauce pan and over low heat, whisk in vanilla, food coloring and vodka. Serve immediately topped with whipped cream.

