Bobcat attacks women eating lunch

CONNECTICUT (CNN) – Three people are recovering after being attacked by a bobcat in Connecticut. The incident happened while several people were enjoying lunch.

Danicee Butcka said, “It’s scary to think that something like that can happen in broad daylight.”

Butcka has lived next to “the caring community of Connecticut,” a social service provider, for the last 23 years and with a lot of woods nearby, it’s not uncommon to see wild animals.

Butcka said, “We’ve seen bobcats in our backyard and then crossing down the street.”

However, what’s uncommon is what happened today. Just before noon, about 20 people were eating lunch in this greenhouse. That’s when unexpectedly a bobcat appeared at the backdoor, after apparently making its way from Butcka’s property.

This picture captures the animal first attacking a backpack, but eyewitnesses tell us, it quickly turned its attention to the people. It lunged and jumped on one woman, two other women tried to help, and all three were scratched.

Butcka said, “To walk in where there’s 20 people or so, that’s scary that it had no fear of the people at all.”

The bobcat eventually started to go back into the woods, but when officers arrived on the scene — we’re told it turned around and got into an aggressive attack stance. An officer then shot and killed the animal.

Butcka said, “I heard what sounded like 2 or 3 gun shots and then a pause and then another gunshot coming from that area down there.”

Deep wildlife authorities say it’s rare for bobcats to attack humans, and that rabies is most likely to blame. Now Butcka says she’ll be more cautious with their dog, and will be warning neighbors to do the same.

Butcka said, “I think we’re going to have to stay outside with her all the time now and make sure that she doesn’t get attacked by some other bobcat.”

The bobcat’s remains were taken to a state health lab to be tested for rabies. The three victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. They will also be checked for rabies.

