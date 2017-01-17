Baker wants to charge businesses to control MassHealth spending

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker plans to introduce a new proposal next week to cut back on MassHealth spending. MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, is seeing record enrollment. Close to two million people are relying on the state for health insurance, and those costs add up.

The state is looking for ways to control MassHealth spending, which is expected to grow by $1 billion this upcoming fiscal year. Baker’s plan would require companies that don’t offer employees with health insurance to pay a $2,000 annual assessment to the state for every full-time employee. The proposal is expected to bring in close to $300 million for the state.

Chair of the Legislature’s Health Care Financing Committee, Sen. James Welch (D-West Springfield) told 22News that he is concerned about how the proposal will impact small businesses.

“Anytime you talk about increasing expenses onto businesses and asking them to pay more, it’s certainly something you have to take very seriously,” Welch said.

Governor Baker plans to file this proposal within his state budget next week.