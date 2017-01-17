Tips on how to stay healthy during the winter months

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health professionals say nearly half the country is sick with the flu. There are certain symptoms that can help you determine if you have the flu virus.

“The main symptoms would be fever, fatigue, body aches, joint pains, you could have sore throat, nausea or vomiting,” said Louise Cardellina, Physician Assistant at American Family Care in West Springfield.

Cardellina said the best way to fight the flu is to get vaccinated.Good hygiene can also help keep you from getting sick; “If you’re sharing your cell phone clean it off afterwards.”

Gas pumps, hand shakes and credit card machines have been identified as some of the germiest things you’d touch every day; but there are things you can do to protect yourself.

Doctors recommend punching in your debit pin number with your knuckles instead of your fingertips; that way if you touch your face you’ll avoid spreading germs to your eyes and mouth.

“I try and wash my hands a lot and take vitamin C and drink lots of orange juice,” said Donna Kosinksi of Feeding Hills.

Frequently wiping down counters and surfaces with disinfectant can also help prevent the spreading of germs.