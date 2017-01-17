Arrest made, 2 missing children found in 1985 child-snatching case

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 30 years after police say Elaine Yates kidnapped her two children, investigators announced they arrested the Warwick woman and located her daughters.

Rhode Island State Police, along with the Attorney General’s Office, announced new developments in the 1985 child snatching case during a news conference at State Police Headquarters Tuesday morning.

Elaine Yates allegedly abducted her two daughters, Kimberly and Kelly Yates, from Warwick on August 26, 1985. Police say she did not have custody of the two girls.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a felony warrant for child snatching was issued for Elaine Yates in October of 1988.

Kelly Yates was 10 months old at the time of her disappearance and would be 32 now. Kimberly Yates was 4 years old at the time of her disappearance and would now be 35.