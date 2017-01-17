A new trend: Goat yoga

PHEONIX (CNN) – A farm owner and yoga instructor got together to create a new workout trend taking Arizona by storm, goat yoga.

Forget aerial yoga, paddle board yoga and even Bikram yoga… this is the hottest yoga trend sweeping the valley.

No “downward dog” at this Gilbert class. In the class, it’s all about the goat pose.

“We’re bringing the community together, one goat at a time,” said April Gould, Farm Owner.

She really means together, these goats are never shy. Classes take places on April Gould’s farm but this “home grown” concept is actually the brain child of friend and yoga instructor, Sarah Williams.

Williams said, “At the beginning, people were like, ‘really you guys? Goat yoga?’”

Oh yeah, they mean it. When classes first started in October, people were a little slow to catch on but now they’re booking up and fast!

“I think in the beginning they think there’s goat poop everywhere, there’s hippies out in the forest meditating with goats, it’s not. We’re totally legit, party goat experience,” said Williams.

So if you think doing regular planks is hard, try doing one with a goat in your back.

“It was hard. It was definitely a challenge trying to get in the right angle without them falling off or stepping in bad places. And the best part is, apparently the goats enjoy it more than anyone else,” said Jackson Minor, a goat yoga participant.

Namaste, my friends.

“The goats get to be with people and they get to climb and then they get a lot of treats so I think they’re happy,” said Gould.

Classes are just $10 an hour. The farm is located in a suburb about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix, Arizona.