400 bags of heroin seized, 2 arrested in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police dog from neighboring Montague helped Greenfield police find 400 bags of heroin that was hidden away in a car’s glove compartment.

Greenfield Police posted on their official Facebook page that Samantha Carey, 27, of Greenfield, and Jhims Grand-Pierre, 35, of Athol were arrested during a Monday night traffic stop on River Street.

The department’s posting states that an officer was on Deerfield Street monitoring Carey’s vehicle for “possibly being involved in drug transactions,” and noticed that the car had illegal blue tinted headlights and heavily-tinted glass. The officer pulled the car over on River Street, and spoke with both Carey and Grand-Pierre, her passenger. The two were told to step out of the car, and after police say they attained probable cause, they began a search of the vehicle.

A Montague police officer and dog were called-in to assist with the search, and the dog alerted police to the area of the glove compartment. Inside, police say, an officer found a hidden bag that contained some 400 bags of suspected heroin.

Carey and Grand-Pierre are both charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, and being present where heroin is kept. Both were held at the Franklin County Jail in Greenfield, where bail for Carey was set at $1,000 and bail for Grand-Pierre was set at $5,000.