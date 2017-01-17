1 out of 15 homes has high levels of deadly radon gas

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – While smoking is the number-one cause of lung cancer, the number-two cause is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that may be present in your home.

An estimated 1 out of 15 homes contains high levels of radon gas, and that can pose a health risk to you and your family.

An estimated 21,000 people die every year from lung cancer traced to radon gas exposure. Radon is the number-one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, and exposure to radon also greatly increases lung cancer risk among those who do smoke.

