(WWLP-CNN) – The wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has been arrested, CNN reports. The news network quotes FBI spokesperson Prentice Danner as saying that Noor Salman’s arrest was made in connection to their investigation into the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub.

The arrest was made in the San Francisco Bay area, where Salman has family.

