Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix of weather in western Mass.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert Day for all of western Massachusetts, due to an expected wintry mix of weather on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following:

Berkshire County – 10:00 a.m. Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Western Hampden, Western Hampshire & Western Franklin – Noon Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire & Eastern Franklin – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Late afternoon, early evening Tuesday, the wintry mix of weather is expected to arrive; consisting of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. Freezing rain is the most concerning, especially in the hills outside of the Connecticut River Valley. Some snow and sleet accumulation is possible too.

Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s evening commute may be a challenge with wintry weather around. The lower Pioneer Valley will turn to plain rain during Wednesday morning, but hill areas outside of the valley may hang on to freezing rain or sleet for most of the morning.

According to NWS, a Winter Weather Advisory means that “periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”

Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast, temperatures, and snowfall totals.