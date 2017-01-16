Massive, dinosaur-like alligator caught on camera in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive alligator thrilled people at a Polk County nature preserve on Sunday.

The gator was so big, it almost looked fake, as it strolled casually at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

Kim Joiner happened to be there and videotaped the gator as it strolled by.

“Very exciting to see,” she told WFLA.com.

Joiner said that she was in the right place at the right time.

She and other people at the preserve saw the gator headed their way and everyone pulled out their cell phones to record it.

Kristi Buckley took still photos of the gator.

“I do agree, he looks almost prehistoric, and just watching his feet flop at they hit the ground was amazing,” she said.

“It’s so important that Circle B exists so that animals like these can live and hunt their fish and birds and things they eat.”

Joiner said the gators at the preserve cross the berms to go from one marsh to the other.

She estimated that the gator was about 12 feet long.

It appears the gator didn’t see the small crowd of onlookers, or it did see them and simply couldn’t have cared less.

Learn more about the Circle B Bar Reserve here.

