CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Are you bored of trying to eat healthy? We’ve got the perfect recipe to mix it up, while not straying off your diet! Dan Whalen from thefoodinmybeard.com showed us how to make Turkey Broccoli Japchae.

Turkey Broccoli Japchae

1 pound Sweet Potato Starch Noodles

1 pound turkey chops or cutlets sliced into thin strips

1/4 cup Sesame Oil (maybe a little more)

1/2 head Cabbage sliced thin

1 Onion sliced

5 Carrots julienne peeled or spiralized

3 cloves Garlic minced

2 tablespoons Grated Ginger

1 head Broccoli chopped

1/4 cup Soy Sauce

2 tablespoons sambol chile paste

2 tablespoons Rice Wine Vinegar

sesame seeds for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prepare the noodles according to package instructions. Strain and rinse. Cut noodles with scissors so they are only about 6 to 8 inches long. Toss the noodles with half of the sesame oil.

2. Add the rest of the sesame oil to a pan and cook the turkey on high heat to brown. Remove from the pan.

3. Add the cabbage to the pan, adding a little more sesame oil if needed. Cook about 8 minutes to soften, stirring often. Remove from the pan and add to the bowl with the turkey.

4. Add the onions to the pan along with a little more oil if needed. Cook about 6 minutes to soften and start to brown. Add the carrots to the pan and cook 2 minutes.

5. Add the broccoli to the pan and cook about 3 minutes. Add in the garlic and ginger and cook another 3- 5 minutes stirring often.

6. Stir in the soy sauce, chile paste, and rice wine vinegar. Stir to combine. Add the noodles to the pan and stir to combine and to warm through. Pour this mixture into the bowl with the turkey and cabbage. Taste for seasonings and adjust if needed. Serve with sesame seeds.