Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held at Faneuil Hall

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People across the nation are observing Martin Luther King, Junior Day in many ways. In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh and hundreds of others gathered at Faneuil Hall to celebrate Dr. King’s life through music.

The “Day of Service” was organized by the City of Boston and the Museum of African American History as a tribute to Martin Luther King. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, community leaders and hundreds of others packed Faneuil Hall to enjoy music by the Youth Boston Symphony Orchestra.

They hope to renew Dr. King’s call for racial equality through song. “To truly honor his work, we must recognize that his work is unfinished,” Walsh said. “His march for equality continues even in 2017.”

Dr. King had ties to Boston. He led a civil rights march through the Boston Common, and the city is also where he met his wife, Coretta Scott.