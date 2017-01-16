CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Suit Up Springifield accepts New or Gently Used Male Professional clothing that they give to High School and College Students as well as some young men getting out of incarceration looking to start their professional career. Justin Roberts, Founder of Suit Up Springfield, told us how to get involved. Suit Up Springfield accepts donations Saturdays from 10am – noon at 296 Worthington Street in Springfield. Check out their website at suitupspringfield.com for more information.

