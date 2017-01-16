Suit Up Springfield

By Published: Updated:
suit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Suit Up Springifield accepts New or Gently Used Male Professional clothing that they give to High School and College Students as well as some young men getting out of incarceration looking to start their professional career. Justin Roberts, Founder of Suit Up Springfield, told us how to get involved. Suit Up Springfield accepts donations Saturdays from 10am – noon at 296 Worthington Street in Springfield. Check out their website at suitupspringfield.com for more information.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s