State senator urges overhaul of criminal justice system

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston state senator used her turn at the podium during the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast to chastise Statehouse leaders for failing to make progress overhauling Massachusetts criminal justice system.

Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz said Beacon Hill politicians have promised changes like revamping mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent drug offenses, but have come up short.

The senator from the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood used Monday’s high-profile event to fault fellow Democrats, including House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

She also called out Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who was sitting just a few feet away.

Chang-Diaz said perhaps it’s easy not to have a sense of urgency “when isn’t your life on the line, when it isn’t your child, your neighbor, your constituent.”