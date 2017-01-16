State political leaders honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Edward Markey joined hundreds of people at the Boston Convention Center Monday morning, to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The memorial breakfast, which is now in its 47th year, both pays tribute to Dr. King’s legacy, and also focuses on the work that still needs to be done for equality and justice.

