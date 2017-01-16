State police arrested four men, rescued three hurt roosters during traffic stop

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men from Lawrence were arrested Sunday after a state trooper found three hurt roosters inside a car during a traffic stop on I-84 in Sturbridge.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, a trooper pulled over the car at 1:45 a.m. after it failed to move over for an ambulance, and saw the men trying to shove things under their seats. State police say a bag under one of the car’s seats was moving and making noise.

Two roosters were found inside laundry bags and another in a garbage bag. State police say the roosters were in such poor condition that the trooper originally feared two of them were dead. State police described the roosters as having no feathers below the neck and cuts on their breasts, legs, and heads. All three roosters were taken to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in Grafton, where they are being cared for.

One man in his 50s, and three in their 20s were arrested and are being charged with:

Animal cruelty

Animal fight, keeping, or promoting

Conspiracy

Police said they also found bags containing rolls of medical tape, nail files, wax, sharp acrylic talons, and powder used to stop bleeding in the car.