Springfield Thunderbirds play matinee hockey game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds hosted a matinee hockey game for fans to enjoy their holiday off Monday.

Fans were happy to have an early game on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and were on the edges of their seats for the amazingly close game.

The Thunderbirds played the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the first game between the two teams since two meetings earlier this season in Allentown. The T-Birds took an early 3-1 lead with goalie Reto Berra making some big saves in the first period.

But the Phantoms climbed back, taking the lead and victory with just under two minutes left to play, with a score of 4-3.

22News spoke with members of the Fontaine family from Wilbraham, who have been season ticket holders since the Springfield Indians, about the differences they have seen with the new team. “Couldn’t turn down a 1 p.m. game,” Jeff explained, “especially for [my son Jacob], works right into his schedule. And just overall the promotions are world’s better than previous years and hopefully it keeps going.”

This week, the T-Birds practice before hosting the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the MassMutual Center on Friday for a 7:05 P.M. puck drop. Then, they travel to Binghamton to take on the Senators Saturday at 7:05 P.M.