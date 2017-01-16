Springfield honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. with “healing and unity” celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration is being held at the MassMutual Center Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This year, the celebration’s theme is “Lifting the Spirit of Healing and Unity.” More than 700 people from Springfield will be performing in music, song, and dance performances during the celebration, honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

The free event is hosted by Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, the Community Music School of Springfield, D.R.E.A.M. Studio and Springfield College.