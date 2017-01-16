Springfield & Holyoke consider dangerous cities in the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two western Massachusetts cities are on the list of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cites in the United States.

The City of Springfield was ranked at 64, while the City of Holyoke was ranked at 90.

The report was compiled by NeighborhoodScout, a Worcester-based company that compiles crime statistics reported from more than 18,000 enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

Four other Massachusetts cities that made the list, Fall River at 51, Chelsea at 58, Brockton at 76, and Barnstable at 93. Click Here to view the entire list.