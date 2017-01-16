Retailers taking advantage of holiday weekend business

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Small businesses are utilizing Monday’s holiday as an opportunity to promote sales and three-day shopping events. Throughout Northampton, there are signs on shops advertising sales and deals- and it’s not a bad idea, especially after sales dropped in Massachusetts this holiday season.

According to the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, sales were expected to increase about 4% this year, but instead dropped 1%. Much of the reason is due to more people shopping online.

Katie Rennie of 25 Central at Thornes Marketplace told 22News that her store benefits from staying open, especially in a city where residents care about supporting local stores.

“It’s a great day for us to be open. A lot of other people might have the day off, which gives us an opportunity to be open and have people come shopping who would normally be at work,” Rennie said.

25 Central decided to advertise a sale on all their winter accessories this weekend. Because Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday, private businesses can stay open and make a profit, while many banks, libraries, and government offices are closed.