Red Cross helping 18 people after fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eighteen people will have to find somewhere else to stay Monday night after a fire damaged a multi-family house on Orange Street.

Springfield Fire Spokesperson Dennis Leger told 22News the department received a call about a fire at 137-139 Orange Street around 5:50 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, Leger said, but parts of the first and second floors, as well as the basement, were damaged.

All 18 people in the house were able to get out safely. Leger said the American Red Cross is assisting them find shelter.

Leger said the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

