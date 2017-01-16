Red Cross helping 18 people after fire in Springfield

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire

By Published:
Fire at 137-139 Orange Street, Springfield, Mass. on January 16, 2017. (Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department)
Fire at 137-139 Orange Street, Springfield, Mass. on January 16, 2017. (Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eighteen people will have to find somewhere else to stay Monday night after a fire damaged a multi-family house on Orange Street.

Springfield Fire Spokesperson Dennis Leger told 22News the department received a call about a fire at 137-139 Orange Street around 5:50 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, Leger said, but parts of the first and second floors, as well as the basement, were damaged.

All 18 people in the house were able to get out safely. Leger said the American Red Cross is assisting them find shelter.

Leger said the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s