Police warning Facebook users about scheme

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Belchertown are warning Facebook users about a scheme that starts with a familiar friend request.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, schemers are replicating users’ profiles and sending friend requests to people on the original profile’s friend list. Once accepted, police say the schemer will send messages about a “New Federal Government Home Care & Support Grant,” claiming their name is on the list of people who won money. The fake profile will ask for money to be sent to them so they can release the winnings.

Belchertown police said you can deter schemers by letting them know that you know it is a scheme, and you should block them.