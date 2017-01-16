Pet Corner: Remington

Breed: American pit bull mix

Age: 7 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Light brown

Background

Meet Remington! This handsome fellow is 7 years old and – like some big dogs – thinks he’s a lap dog! Remington has lived with children in the past and loved them. He’s very happy when he gets attention and is playing with his people. He takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, and we’re not sure of his history with cats, but Dakin staff can check that for you. Remington is house trained and would make a good walking buddy for his new person or family. Come meet him at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here for more information on Remington

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinic Moves from Thursdays to Saturdays!

Dakin’s weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinic has moved to Saturday mornings at 9am instead of Thursday mornings. Same location: 171 Union Street in Springfield. For more info click here.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org