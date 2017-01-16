Millions of dollars in federal loans forgiven for 4,500 American Career Institute students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Career Institute is accused of defrauding students out of thousands of dollars in tuition and fees–money they will now get back.

The American Career institute had five campuses in Massachusetts, including one in Springfield.

The federal government will cancel $30 million in federal student loans for 4,500 people who attended the school in Massachusetts. The announcement comes after ACI admitted to misleading thousands of students, by lying about job placement rates and hiring instructors who weren’t authorized to teach.

The school was also found guilty of falsifying the signatures of students and pressuring them to take out loans. By the time the school closed in 2013, they had already collected more than $30 million in federal student aid.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey won a judgement against ACI in June, after the company admitted to fabricating records and lying about graduation and job placement rates.

The Department of Education said former students should start to receive emails this week notifying them that their loans have been cancelled. About 650 of the students who were still attending ACI when it closed, have already gotten their money back and their loans forgiven.

Money being paid back to eligible students will come from money recovered from ACI and taxpayer dollars.