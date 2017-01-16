Massachusetts man stabbed at UMass Chancellor’s home

BOSTON (CNN) – A man is fighting for his life after Massachusetts police say he was stabbed at a Boston area house party.

The violent incident happened Sunday night at the home of J. Keith Motley, who happens to be Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston.

The victim, identified by family members as 20-year-old Fabrice Emile, was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

UMass Chancellor J. Keith Motley was appointed to the job in 2007. He is a father to three children, according to his university biography.