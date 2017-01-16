Man’s body found outside Westfield home

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police and Massachusetts State Police are looking into what led to the death of a 21 year-old man, whose body was found in the yard of a home on Orange Street over the weekend.

Westfield Police Sgt. Robert Saunders told 22News that the body of Peter Yurovskiyh was discovered on Saturday morning.

Saunders said that it does not appear that Yurovskiyh was the victim of a crime, but he did not have any additional information about the man’s death.

Saunders said that Yurovskiyh lived in the Orange Street area.