Local breast cancer support groups benefiting from money raised by Big Y

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $200,000 was raised for local breast cancer support groups during the month-long “Partners of Hope” program at Big Y.

Twenty-four support groups will split the $222,386 raised, including Survivor Journeys in Longmeadow, Cancer-Connection and Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, and the Baystate Health Foundation and Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.

A portion of proceeds from the floral, produce, butcher and pharmacy departments were donated to the Partners of Hope program during the entire month of October.

“Big Y is committed to promoting breast cancer awareness to our community,” said Donald D’Amour, Big Y CEO. “Over the past ten years, we’ve made tremendous progress thanks to our customers, vendors, and employees.”

Big Y has raised $1,789,885 since 2007 in support of breast cancer.