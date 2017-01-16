How reliable are the real-time traffic signs on I-91?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Signs were installed on Interstate 91 in 2016 to display updated travel times to destinations down the highway.

Some drivers find the information helpful. Cynthia Riley of West Springfield said, “Every time, if it’s going to take me 20 minutes to get through, I’ll jump off at the first exit.”

The signs update every three minutes; they track Bluetooth enabled devices, like a drivers cell phone, to estimate travel times. These signs come in very handy with the I-91 renovation project in Springfield.

Anthony Guillory of Chicopee said, “When there is going to be a lot of traffic in the construction zone, that’s when I’ll just quickly take the detour. It helps a lot.”

When it comes to tracking traffic, drivers have several options available. Mobile devices create a community on the move, with constantly updated information.

Alex Woodward of West Springfield said, “That’s up to date on spot, never mind a board that is in one fixed location. That phone is on me at all times, so it’s even more accurate.”

22News tested out the time Monday evening ourselves and were able to get to Springfield within two minutes of the signs estimated time.