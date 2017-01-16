Have a blast and support a great cause at the 2017 Carnivale!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s an evening filled with fun auctions, entertainment, and delicious food that you can enjoy while helping raise awareness for a very important cause. Ashley Brodeur, Board Member with the AIDS Foundation joined us to talk about the upcoming Annual VIVA Gala that benefits the AIDS Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

Carnivale!
Benefits AIDS Foundation of Western Mass.
Friday, January 27, 2017, 6:30pm
The Log Cabin
500 Easthampton Road, Holyoke

