Gas prices went down over the holiday weekend

Monday's average was more than 10 cents higher than last month's

By Published:
pumping gas

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In the Town of Agawam, 22News found about a 16 cent price difference from the cheapest to the most expensive gas being sold on Monday.

Some drivers said they shop around before stopping to fill up. Jim Chabane of Agawam said, “There always seems to be good competitions when theirs two stations. It seems to be if there’s only one, the gas station gets to keep their prices a little higher because there is no competition there to kind of police them.”

Despite the decline in gas prices over the last week, Monday’s average was more than 10 cents higher than last month’s average.

Click Here for the latest Pump Prices in western Massachusetts.

