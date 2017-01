LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in Longmeadow can expect delays on Monday, due to a gas line installation.

According to Longmeadow Police, Columbia Gas crews are installing a pipe across Converse Street in the area of Burbank Road. As a result, traffic is down to a single lane in the area, with eastbound and westbound traffic alternating.

Police say that the work is expected to continue throughout the day, and that drivers should use an alternate route, if possible.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.