Expanding the MLK legacy

(NBC News) A Message of equality and unity echoed echoes across the country Monday, a day set aside to honor and remember civil rights hero Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Dr. King’s daughter Bernice urged younger generations to continue to work toward her father’s dream.

“Walk together children, don’t you get weary. Work together children, don’t you get weary,” King said a memorial service honoring her late father.

Those who knew and marched with him delivered the same message.

“We must not be at peace with ourselves as a nation until we have the change that Dr. King dreamed of,” Rep. John Lewis said.