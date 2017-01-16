Drug-resistant superbug cases rising

It causes an estimated 93,000 infections and 600 deaths per year

CRE superbug

(CNN) – A strain of drug-resistant superbugs may be spreading more widely than previously thought. That’s according to a study published Monday in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The superbug is known as CRE, and it tends to spread in hospitals and long-term care facilities. The CDC says it causes an estimated 93,000 infections and 600 deaths per year.

The study suggests CRE generally spreads from patient to patient without signs of symptoms. So can CRE be stopped?

Experts say it’s as simple as having those who care for the sick to wash their hands and clean medical equipment.

