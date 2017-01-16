Connecticut man gets jail term in Massachusetts chase, crash

Man sentenced to three months in jail

Associated Press Published:
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — A Connecticut man is headed to jail after admitting he fled from a Massachusetts police officer who was trying to pull him over and crashed following a pursuit.

The Berkshire Eagle reported Saturday that 29-year-old Luis Minaya pleaded guilty last week to charges including failing to stop for police and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He has been sentenced to three months in jail.

Police said Minaya and another suspect stole from a Wal-Mart store in December 2013. An Adams, Massachusetts police officer recognized his vehicle and tried to pull him over.

A chase ended when Minaya hit a guard rail and crashed.

Court records indicate Minaya is serving a five-year prison sentence in Connecticut for sexual assault.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

