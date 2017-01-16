Chipotle contributes to fundraiser to help New Year’s Day fire victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- The more customers loaded up their burrito or bowl at Chipotle Monday the more they helped.

Ricky Robichaud, of West Springfield said, “Spent the most money I possibly could. I got an extra steak burrito with guac and extra sour cream and my drink so it came to like $18.”

The Chipotle on Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke held a fundraiser from noon to 9 p.m. Monday. The General Manager of the Holyoke Chipotle, Dan Bergeron told 22News, “A tragic fire here in the community New Year’s Day and we were contacted by the Mayor’s Department to see about what we could do to contribute.”

Three people died, and fifty were forced from their home after the fire at the apartment building on the corner of North East and Dwight Streets the first day of the New Year. Firefighters said it was caused by an electrical fault. Just a couple of weeks after the apartment fire and crews continue to cleanup and sift through the rubble and debris as the victims try to move forward with their lives.

Chipotle normally has fundraisers that last half their day and 50% of proceeds go to benefit a cause. But from noon until 9p.m. Monday, if people brought in a flyer, showed it on their smartphone or told the cashier they were supporting the cause , 100% of the proceeds were donated to Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse’s Fire Relief Fund.

“Of course we are delighted to have this fundraiser going on right now,” Bergeron said.

The 25 families that were forced from their homes have been placed in permanent housing throughout the city.

The Holyoke Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund has raised over $65,000 of the $100,000 goal.

The mayor’s relief fund donates 100 percent of its proceeds to those who lost their homes and loved ones during the fire on North East Street. Donations can also be made online, in person, or by mail with a check made out to:

Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund

536 Dwight Street

Holyoke, MA 01040