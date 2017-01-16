Chicopee convenience store robbed by man with a gun

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a suspect in a mid-morning armed robbery at a convenience store in the city’s Willimansett neighborhood.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that police were called to the Honeyland Farms store at 1296 Montgomery Street shortly after 9:30 Monday morning. The clerk told police that the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, stole merchandise and then ran out of the store toward the train tracks.

Wilk says that the suspect is described as a clean-shaven white man in his mid 20’s. He was wearing a white jacket and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information, call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.

