Big holiday weekend for Massachusetts ski areas

By Published:
blandford-ski-area

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is typically one of the busiest weekends of the year for ski areas, but with a lack of significant snowfall lately, and recent temperatures that have reached the 50’s, how are things going on the slopes?

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei traveled to the Blandford Ski Area on Monday to get a look at the conditions there, and see whether there are as many skiers taking advantage of the pleasant weather as there normally are. See what she found out tonight on 22News at 6:00.

