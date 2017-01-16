Belchertown police looking for armed robbery suspect

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Belchertown are looking for a suspect who they say robbed the Dwight Station Mini Mart on Federal Street Sunday night.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, an African American man dressed in a flannel shirt, blue jeans and a mask, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. Police say he left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash just before 9:00 p.m.

After a police dog was brought in, Belchertown police say they believe the suspect left in a car that was waiting for him.

Anyone with information or anyone who thinks they saw something suspicious is encouraged to call Belchertown police detectives at 413-323-6685.

Click here to view a map of the location on your mobile device.